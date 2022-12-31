The warmest New Year’s Eve on record

The highest ever December temperature recorded at Ukkel was 16.7°C. This dates from December 1989. It is highly likely that this record too will be broken today.

The exceptionally high temperatures are a result of a stream of very mild air blowing our way from the sub-tropical sector of the Atlantic Ocean. This combined will the high winds means that the air stream hasn’t had time to cool off as it crosses Spain and Belgium. If there wasn’t so much wind the temperatures would not have topped 16°C.

KMI’s David Dehenauw told VRT News that the recent big change in temperatures (just two weeks ago daytime temperatures we well below freezing) is not exceptional. “At the end of the 1970’s temperatures in Ukkel fell by 17°C in just 24 hours”.

Then the fall in temperatures was caused by a sudden change in the direction of the wind that brought with it cold Siberian wind from the east. However, David Dehenauw adds that climate change has meant that instances of extreme weather have increased in recent years.