Man knocked out by assailant on Nieuwpoort Beach

At around quarter past twelve the police received reports of a man lying unconscious on Nieuwpoort Beach. When they arrived, the man had already regained consciousness and was sitting on a bench. The man was in a confused state and remembered little about what had happened to him. He declined an offer to take him to hospital by ambulance.

It later emerged that the man had been walking on the front with his family when he saw a group of people setting off fireworks on the beach. Some of the fireworks appeared to be flying in the direction of flats along the seafront. He went to explain the dangers of fireworks to the group. However, one man that was with the group threw him to the ground. The same man then struck the 53-year-old several times.

The assailant then fled with his friends. The group left the scene in two cars.