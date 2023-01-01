No shortage of incidents in Antwerp and Ghent, a quiet night in Leuven
In both Antwerp and Ghent police and fire crews had to deal with numerous incidents related to the New Year’s Eve celebrations. While the overwhelming majority of revelers in both cities behaved themselves, a few others were involved in fights and acts of vandalism or arson.
In Antwerp one person was seriously injured after they fell from a height during the city’s firework display. Also in Antwerp a man was taken to hospital after he was hit on the leg by a firework.
The Antwerp police spokesman Wouter Bruyns told VRT News that "There were also a number of fires that we suspect were caused by fireworks landing somewhere be it by accident or not. A car was burned out in Ekeren and elsewhere in the city bicyles have burned out or trees have caught fire. The police also intervened to break up scuffles.
At several locations in the city the police were pelted with fireworks and stones. By 4am Antwerp police had already made 28 arrests.
Tension in Ghent
Matto Langeraert of the Ghent Local Police Service told VRT News that "The first part of the evening was very tense. We received numerous reports of firecrackers and bus shelters were damaged using an extremely dangerous combination of petrol and fireworks”.
The emergency services in Ghent were also shot at with fireworks. Several suspects have been detained.
Meanwhile, the police in the Flemish Brabant city of Leuven report few if any incidents.