No shortage of incidents in Antwerp and Ghent, a quiet night in Leuven

In Antwerp one person was seriously injured after they fell from a height during the city’s firework display. Also in Antwerp a man was taken to hospital after he was hit on the leg by a firework.

The Antwerp police spokesman Wouter Bruyns told VRT News that "There were also a number of fires that we suspect were caused by fireworks landing somewhere be it by accident or not. A car was burned out in Ekeren and elsewhere in the city bicyles have burned out or trees have caught fire. The police also intervened to break up scuffles.

At several locations in the city the police were pelted with fireworks and stones. By 4am Antwerp police had already made 28 arrests.