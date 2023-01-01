Paramedics pelted with fireworks as they try to resuscitate person that had fallen from a balcony

The Brussels Fire Service Spokesman Walter Derieuw told VRT News of an incident on the Jean Volderslaan in Sint-Gillis. There paramedics were pelted with fireworks after an unsuccessful attempt had been made to revive a person that had fallen to the ground from their balcony.

"After what was unfortunately an unsuccessful attempt to revive the person the ambulance crew was pelted with fireworks and forced to retreat. The police secured the area. Our crews got through the night without sustaining any physical injury”, Mr Derieuw said.

However, “It’s a different story psychologically. Because who can understand an absurd situation whereby the emergency services can not work in safety and sometimes have to leave firefighting equipment behind in order to bring themselves to safety? You are there to help others but are attacked and can’t work in safety or serenity”.