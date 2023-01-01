Ryanair strike: 38 flights cancelled at Charleroi Airport
The strike by Belgian cabin crew that work for the Irish airline Ryanair has resulted in the cancellation of 38 flights that were either due to land or take off from Charleroi Airport in Hainaut Province today (Sunday). The news that 38 flights have been cancelled comes from Charleroi (also sometimes known as Brussels South) Airport’s CEO Philippe Verdonck. In what is the first of two weekends of industrial action by Ryanair’s Belgian cabin crew, 48 flights were cancelled on Saturday.
The Irish airline’s Belgian-based staff are involved in an ongoing dispute that centres around Ryanair’s refusal to pay the Belgian minimum wage. Strike action is also planned for next Saturday (7 January) and next Sunday 8 January.
The situation at the airport on Sunday morning was quiet and calm as passengers that had bookings on one of the affected flights had all been informed that their flights have been cancelled.