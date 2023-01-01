The warmest New Year’s Day since records began
1 January 2023 will go down in history not only as the warmest New Year’s Day, but also the warmest January day since records began. The 15.2°C recorded at the Royal Meteorological Institute’s (KMI) headquarters in the Brussels municipality of Ukkel early on Sunday morning was the warmest temperature every recorded in Belgium during the month of January since records began in 1892.
The top temperature of 16.3°C recorded on Saturday was the highest temperature every recorded in Belgium on a New Year’s Eve. Shortly after midnight with the temperature hardly having fallen since Saturday afternoon, two new records were set. 15.2°C was not only the highest temperature every recorded in Belgium on a New Year’s Day, but also the highest temperature every recorded in January since records began 131 years ago.
The last record New Year’s Day temperature was set just last year. On 1 January 2022 temperatures reached 14.3°C. KMI Head Meteorologist David Dehenauw told VRT News that it is unprecedented that daily temperatures records for 31/12 and 01/01 be set in two consecutive years.
As regards average temperatures 2022 was the warmest year at KMI’s Ukkel HQ since records began.
The exceptionally warm weather in recent day is the result of a stream of warm air crossing Belgium from the south. However, temperatures are gradually falling and later this afternoon they should be around 12°C.
Rain
A front bringing rain will cross the country from the west from Sunday afternoon. There could be some heavy rainfall in some areas on Sunday night with between 10 and 30 litres per M² expected to fall in some areas, especially in the centre of the country and in the East.
Temperatures on Sunday night will fall to 10°C. On Monday temperatures will reach 13°C and it will be dull and wet. Tuesday will be dry with sunny spells. Temperatures will reach 9°C. Wednesday will be wet with high winds and maximum temperatures of 11°C.