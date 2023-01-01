The warmest New Year’s Day since records began

The top temperature of 16.3°C recorded on Saturday was the highest temperature every recorded in Belgium on a New Year’s Eve. Shortly after midnight with the temperature hardly having fallen since Saturday afternoon, two new records were set. 15.2°C was not only the highest temperature every recorded in Belgium on a New Year’s Day, but also the highest temperature every recorded in January since records began 131 years ago.

The last record New Year’s Day temperature was set just last year. On 1 January 2022 temperatures reached 14.3°C. KMI Head Meteorologist David Dehenauw told VRT News that it is unprecedented that daily temperatures records for 31/12 and 01/01 be set in two consecutive years.

As regards average temperatures 2022 was the warmest year at KMI’s Ukkel HQ since records began.

The exceptionally warm weather in recent day is the result of a stream of warm air crossing Belgium from the south. However, temperatures are gradually falling and later this afternoon they should be around 12°C.