Video: 140,000 people watched New Year’s fireworks in Antwerp
An estimated 140,000 people attended the New Year’s firework display on the Scheldt Quays in Antwerp on Saturday night. They were treated to a 15-minute display with musical accompaniment. Due to the success of the display in previous years the City of Antwerp decided to spread the display out more along the length of the Scheldt Quays in the city centre.
The fireworks were set of from two pontoons on the river. Those that wanted a good view of the fireworks were able to get one along the entire stretch of the riverside between the Droogdokken Park and Nieuw Zuid. Possibly the best view of the display was to be had on the left bank on the river. From there the display could viewed against a backdrop of the Antwerp city skyline.