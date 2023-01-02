“Dancing Dimi” becomes first ever Belgian to gain semi-final place at World Darts Championship

In previous years Dimitri Van den Bergh had made it no further than the quarter finals at the World Championships. However, this year he has gone one better by beating the Welshman ranked number 7 in the world, who despite his high ranking was in the quarter finals of the Darts World Championships for the first time.

During the match neither player excelled. Up until 3-3 each set followed the unwritten logic of darts whereby the player that throws first takes the set. Later in the match Van den Bergh was able to improve his averages, while Clayton’s form took a nose drive. Doubles that are usually his forte proved to be an issue for the Welshman.

Dimitri Van den Bergh was able to pull ahead in the 7th set. However, it didn’t prove easy for him to deal Clayton a death blow. The Welshman missed out on an excellent chance to take the decisive set when nerves got the better of him and Dimitri Van den Bergh was through to the semi-finals.