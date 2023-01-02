A new way of calculating Flemish households' electricity bills

From now on 7% of our electricity bills will be calculated based on peak use or how much pressure is placed on the electricity grid. This means that the vast majority of the bill will still be calculated based on the number of kilowatt/hours we have consumed.

For those that have a digital electricity meter the Capacity Tariff will be calculated based on peaks in consumption during a given month. A fixed sum will be charged to those with traditional mechanical electricity meters.

Meanwhile, a minimum tariff will be levied for use of the electricity grid. This tariff will remain the same around the clock which means that there is no longer a difference between the grid tariff charged during the day and the tariff charge during the night.

The Capacity Tariff will not apply to households that benefit from cheaper electricity through the “Social Tariff” system. Around 16% of Flemish households benefit from the social energy tariff.