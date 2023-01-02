Brussels bakery hides gold coins worth 500 euro in its Epiphany cakes

The cakes each contain a figure. The person that finds the figure in their slice of the cake is allowed to wear a crown made out of card that comes with the cake and is declared “King for the day”.

While most bakers put a small plastic or porcelain figure worth less than a couple of euro into their cakes, Luc De Weerdt puts a gold coin into at least one of his cakes.

The coins are worth 500 euro. While in the first instance this may seem like a wildly generous gesture that make no business sense, last year Luc De Weerdt’s bakery sold 2,500 Epiphany cakes, many of which to customers that bought one specifically in order to have a chance of finding a gold coin.