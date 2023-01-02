European Parliament starts procedure to remove Belgian MEP's immunity from prosecution

Although the office of the speaker of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola won’t name any names the Italian daily ‘La Repubblica’ reports that the MEPs in question are Mr Tarabella and Italian socialist Andrea Cozzolino. Both have been named in the so-called ‘Qatargate’ investigation into corruption at the European Parliament.

Ms Metsola will formally announce the request to remove the two MEP’s immunity from prosecution at the next plenary meeting of the European Parliament on 16 January. The request will then be dealt with by the parliament’s Judicial Affairs Commission.

The Commission will appoint a rapporteur whose job it will be to study the case and present their findings to the other commission members. The Judicial Affairs Commission will then present its recommendations to the plenary meeting of the European Parliament that will have the final say on whether immunity is to be revoked.

Once a vote has taken place the Speaker of the Parliament will inform the MEPs concerned and the Belgian Judicial Authorities of the result straight away. Ms Metsola has asked for the case to be given priority so that the procedure will have been completed by 13 February.