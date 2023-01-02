Petrol and heating oil supply issues in the capital if Brussels-Scheldt Canal remains closed to shipping

Raising the bridge and reopening the canal to shipping are the top priorities for the Port of Brussels Authority. This morning (Monday) experts will once again examine ways to raise the damaged lift bridge.

Normally the bridge that carries traffic over the canal to and from Neder-over-Heembeek is raised regularly to allow shipping to pass. However, for the past three day the bridge has been stuck after it was hit by a large cargo barge on Friday afternoon. Cargo barges transport building material, containers of goods such as clothing and food and also fuel to the capital. If the canal doesn’t reopen today the security of fuel supplies to Brussels will be threatened.

Today the bridge’s cables will be loosened and the section of the bridge that carries the road dismantled and taken away. It is still too early to say how long this will take. Needless to say reopening the bridge is very important for the Port of Brussels as the current situation means that there is no access to the port for shipping coming from the north.