Smoking ban extended to cover all station platforms
From now on it is illegal to light up a cigarette, cigar or pipe or to vape on the platforms of the 550 railway stations in Belgium. The ban applies to all platforms, even those that are in the open air. The smoking ban on platforms is the final stage in the gradual process of banning smoking from the Belgian rail network that got under way in 2004 when smoking compartments in trains were scrapped.
Later followed a ban on smoking in stations and on covered platforms. This has now been extended to all platforms, including those in the open air. All ash trays are being removed and no smoking signs are being put up. Anyone caught breaching the smoking ban risks a fine of 50 euro for a first offence. Repeat offenders risk being fined 150 euro.
The smoking ban had already been tested at the main railway stations in Mechelen (Antwerp Province) and Charleroi (Hainaut). The Belgian rail company NMBS says that the ban was well-received and respected by those that use the stations. A survey found that 70% of rail passengers are in favour of smoke-free platforms.
Greater clarity
NMBS says that extending the smoking ban to cover all platforms makes it clear to passenger that smoking is not allowed anywhere on the railways. Furthermore, it will make the country’s stations cleaner and be good for health, the rail company says.