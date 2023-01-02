Smoking ban extended to cover all station platforms

Later followed a ban on smoking in stations and on covered platforms. This has now been extended to all platforms, including those in the open air. All ash trays are being removed and no smoking signs are being put up. Anyone caught breaching the smoking ban risks a fine of 50 euro for a first offence. Repeat offenders risk being fined 150 euro.

The smoking ban had already been tested at the main railway stations in Mechelen (Antwerp Province) and Charleroi (Hainaut). The Belgian rail company NMBS says that the ban was well-received and respected by those that use the stations. A survey found that 70% of rail passengers are in favour of smoke-free platforms.