Archaeologists prove that Ninove was already inhabited in the 11th century

It was during excavations at the Church of Our Lady of Ascension in Ninove that archaeologists found pits dug by the then inhabitants of the town in the 11th century. It is not entirely clear what the pits were used for. "They were probably used for collecting waste. Another option is that the pit was used to extract clay," says Bart Cherretté of the local development agency SOLVA told VRT News.

Thanks to the find, archaeologists can now say with certainty that people were already living in Ninove in the 11th century. "Now we're going to see if we can find a pattern in the different pits. If we notice that the pits are all aligned, then we can say that there were several homes here", archaeologist Wouter De Maeyer said.