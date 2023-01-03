Belgium to test water from toilets in planes arriving from China
As part of measures announced on Monday Belgium will soon start testing the wastewater from the toilets of planes arriving here from China. The Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke (Flemish socialist) says that the aim of the testing is to gather more information about the possible spread of new variants of coronavirus.
In the light of the recent upsurge in cases of COVID-19 in China, coming as it does just ahead of a time when the country's residents will be allowed to travel abroad again, Belgium intends to try and combat the possible spread of new variants of coronavirus arriving here from China by testing the wastewater of flights arriving here from there.
Speaking at a press conference held on Monday evening Mr Vandenbroucke said that "What is happening today in China is dramatic. A lot of people there are becoming seriously ill and dying. This should worry us. We have listened to the experts and they are unanimous. What is happening in China does not immediately put us at great risk right now, thanks to the fact that we have vaccinated en masse."
The wastewater of the two flights per week that arrive at Zaventem Airport in Flemish Brabant will be screened for the presence of COVID-19. "This will allow us to study the genome of the virus to detect any variants. All European countries should do the same. Several other countries such as the United States, Australia and Malaysia are also considering the measure”, Mr Vandenbroucke told journalists.
Changes to testing strategy
In addition to screening wastewater from inbound flights from China a change to Belgium's testing strategy was also announced on Monday evening. From now on, people that have been in China during the past seven days and are showing symptoms of coronavirus will be required to do a rapid COVID test, and where possible take a PCR test if possible. Mr Vandenbroucke explained that the PCRs carried out on people arriving from China will be screened at a lab for new variants.
The Federal Health Minister went on to say that the aim is not to stop COVID-19 altogether, but to be prepared to deal with possible unknown variants. "A mandatory coronavirus test for all travellers from China coming to Belgium would not make much sense, given the size of the country and the few direct flights from there."