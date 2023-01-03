Belgium to test water from toilets in planes arriving from China

In the light of the recent upsurge in cases of COVID-19 in China, coming as it does just ahead of a time when the country's residents will be allowed to travel abroad again, Belgium intends to try and combat the possible spread of new variants of coronavirus arriving here from China by testing the wastewater of flights arriving here from there.

Speaking at a press conference held on Monday evening Mr Vandenbroucke said that "What is happening today in China is dramatic. A lot of people there are becoming seriously ill and dying. This should worry us. We have listened to the experts and they are unanimous. What is happening in China does not immediately put us at great risk right now, thanks to the fact that we have vaccinated en masse."

The wastewater of the two flights per week that arrive at Zaventem Airport in Flemish Brabant will be screened for the presence of COVID-19. "This will allow us to study the genome of the virus to detect any variants. All European countries should do the same. Several other countries such as the United States, Australia and Malaysia are also considering the measure”, Mr Vandenbroucke told journalists.