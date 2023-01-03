Explosion in two Antwerp districts on Monday night

Police were called to the Deken de Winterstaat at around 1:20am. The area around where the explosion had taken place was cordoned off and searched. No suspect was apprehended. It was not the first time that there had been an attack in the street. The previous attacks are believed to have been drug related. The Federal Judicial Police will investigate whether this was also the case on Monday night.

In Merksem there was an explosion on the Nieuwdreef just before 1am. The police are investigating whether the explosion is linked to a dispute between neighbours the previous day in which property was damaged.

The front door of a house was damaged in the explosion. Here too police searched the area, but no suspects were apprehended.