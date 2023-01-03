Hotline and campaign to help combat violence against healthcare workers

Meanwhile, doctors and paramedics are calling for action. The East Limburg Hospital (ZOL) intends to launch a campaign that will probably get under way before the end of the month to raise awareness of the issue.

Aggression against firefighters, police offices and healthcare professionals has often been in the news in recent weeks. The issue was all too apparent at the East Limburg Hospital in Genk on New Year’s Eve. There numerous people injured in fights turned up for treatment at A&E with one fight even continuing inside the hospital. Staff working at the hospital also fell victim to aggressive behavior that was both verbal and physical in nature.

Other hospitals too say that aggression against their staff is on the increase. A number of nursing federations have set up a working party to try and tackle the issue.

The Head Nurse at the Sint-Trudo Hospital in Sint-Truiden (Limburg Province) Geert Berden is the coordinator of the working party on aggression in healthcare. The working party intends to launch a hotline for victims before the end of the month. Mr Berden told VRT News that this is an important step as “Colleagues often do not like to report case. This is why it will be good to be able to report thing within a neutral and anonymous environment."