Inflation forecast of 5.3% for 2023

2022 saw inflation reach levels not seen for decades. The year ended with an annual inflation rate of 9.25%. This year the rate at which prices will increase will slow and by the end of the year annual inflation will have fallen to 5.3%.

The trigger index that was last exceeded in November 2022 will be exceeded next in April this year. This means that pensions and benefits will rise by 2% in May and public sector salaries by the same rate in June. The Federal Planning Bureau forecasts that that the trigger index will not be exceeded again during the rest of the year.

The Federal Planning Bureau’s forecasts are based on data from the Federal Bureau of Statistics Statbel from the period up to and including December 2022. The Bureau forecasts oil prices in 2023 to average 82 US Dollars per barrel with the euro being worth an average of 1.08 US Dollars.