More passengers at Flanders’ regional airports

The two Flemish regional airports, Antwerp-Deurne and Ostend-Bruges had a very good year in 2022. Although passenger numbers were still well below pre-corona levels, there are clear signs of a recovery with around 600,000 passengers using the airports last year.

It's not all good news though as cargo traffic tonnage at Ostend Airport was down 20% last year on what it was in 2021. However, management at the airport had expected air cargo tonnage to fall as a result of the global economic slowdown.