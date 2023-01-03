More passengers at Flanders’ regional airports
Flanders’ two regional airports at Ostend (photo above) and in the Antwerp district of Deurne (photo below) welcomed a total of around 600,000 passengers last year. This is an increase of almost two thirds compared with 2021. Since the end of the coronavirus pandemic people are travelling again in numbers and this is also benefiting our regional airports.
The two Flemish regional airports, Antwerp-Deurne and Ostend-Bruges had a very good year in 2022. Although passenger numbers were still well below pre-corona levels, there are clear signs of a recovery with around 600,000 passengers using the airports last year.
It's not all good news though as cargo traffic tonnage at Ostend Airport was down 20% last year on what it was in 2021. However, management at the airport had expected air cargo tonnage to fall as a result of the global economic slowdown.