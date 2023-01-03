Study finds that age and ethnicity remain the biggest labour market discrimination issues

Discrimination against people living with a physical handicap is also a big issue. Discrimination against people living with a physical handicap was found in 41% of the applications that were examined in the study.

Immigrants, people of foreign descent and people that are members of ethnic minorities are discriminated against on the labour market almost everywhere in the world. This was found to be the case in 29% of the cases examined. Here in Europe this was found to be particularly true among people of North African or Middle Eastern descent.

Meanwhile, sexual orientation is no longer a source of discrimination on the labour in most countries and certainly not in Belgium. Nevertheless, it is still an issue in certain countries.

The study concludes that labour market discrimination is an remains an issue worldwide.