Adapted road signs for "millionaire village" Olmen

It is not clear who is responsible for the hoax, but visitors entering Olmen are being told straightaway that they are entering a "special village". The village road sign has been adorned with a euro sign that replaces the 'e' in the town name. The capital letter 'O' has received a small crown, and the EuroMillions logo can also be seen on some boards.

The people winning the lottery bought their tickets in a press shop called "De Pershoek" in Olmen, in the Kempen area in eastern Antwerp province. The 165 lucky players each cashed about 900,000 euros. Olmen, a quiet village that almost never makes the news, suddenly made the headlines in the whole of Belgium.