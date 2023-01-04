It's official: Belgium is battling a flu epidemic; Leuven hospital suspends non-urgent care
All conditions for an official flu epidemic in Belgium have been fulfilled, the Health Institute Sciensano reports. "This is the case for the number of flu patients at GP's, as well as in hospitals, and for the number of positive tests in our labs", says virologist Steven Van Gucht. The University Hospital in Leuven (UZ Leuven) suspends non-urgent care, considering the high number of staff members that have fallen ill.
The first talks of a flu epidemic in Belgium came two weeks ago, when 1 in 5 patients going to the doctor with flu symptoms, turned out to have actually caught influenza. Now, an increasing number of people has to go to hospital to battle the flu. "We now see about as many flu patients in our hospitals as corona patients", explains Van Gucht. "But it is well possible that the number of hospitalised flu patients will take the lead."
Van Gucht says the flu epidemic has just started. He expects the peak only in three to four weeks' time. He adds that it is still possible to get a vaccination. The epidemic comes earlier than in past years, when the peak only came in February.
Meanwhile, it is a hustle and bustle in our hospitals. Apart from influenza and corona, there is also RSV. The different viruses are also having an impact on hospital staff. UZ Leuven have decided to postpone non-urgent care because they are understaffed. Only 70 percent of the beds can be used at present. "We are bracing for a very busy flu season. In combination with ill staff, this triggers an enormous pressure", says Gert Van Assche of UZ Leuven.
A good way to avoid getting ill, is to make sure that enough fresh air is coming inside when you receive friends or family. Wash your hands regularly, and stay at home if you feel ill.