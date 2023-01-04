It's official: Belgium is battling a flu epidemic; Leuven hospital suspends non-urgent care

Van Gucht says the flu epidemic has just started. He expects the peak only in three to four weeks' time. He adds that it is still possible to get a vaccination. The epidemic comes earlier than in past years, when the peak only came in February.

Meanwhile, it is a hustle and bustle in our hospitals. Apart from influenza and corona, there is also RSV. The different viruses are also having an impact on hospital staff. UZ Leuven have decided to postpone non-urgent care because they are understaffed. Only 70 percent of the beds can be used at present. "We are bracing for a very busy flu season. In combination with ill staff, this triggers an enormous pressure", says Gert Van Assche of UZ Leuven.

A good way to avoid getting ill, is to make sure that enough fresh air is coming inside when you receive friends or family. Wash your hands regularly, and stay at home if you feel ill.