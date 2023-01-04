Number of births in Flanders has gone down again after a "peak" in 2021

The decline was most outspoken in East Flanders, with a drop of 5.6 percent on the year, and in Antwerp province (-4.5 percent). Flemish Brabant (-2.5 percent) and West Flanders (-2 percent) follow, while Limburg only had a decline of 1.3 percent.

The general trend over the past 10 years is a downward one. 2022 had 7.6 percent fewer births than 2013. Talking about last year's decline, experts think that the economic crisis is making people think twice about their child wish.