Number of births in Flanders has gone down again after a "peak" in 2021
The birth rate in Flanders is down again, after a sudden climb in 2021. Flanders saw 60,525 births last year, a drop of 2,322 newly-borns or 3.7 percent on the year. Last year's number equals more or less the birth rate of 2020, as 2021 had particularly high figures.
The decline was most outspoken in East Flanders, with a drop of 5.6 percent on the year, and in Antwerp province (-4.5 percent). Flemish Brabant (-2.5 percent) and West Flanders (-2 percent) follow, while Limburg only had a decline of 1.3 percent.
The general trend over the past 10 years is a downward one. 2022 had 7.6 percent fewer births than 2013. Talking about last year's decline, experts think that the economic crisis is making people think twice about their child wish.