Tap water 43 euros more expensive on average due to inflation and climate change

Kathleen De Schepper of the Watergroep explains that energy costs have gone up, as have wage costs and the prices for materials and chemicals. This leads to a 10-percent inflation.

On the other hand, more investments have to be made in order to be "climate-proof", to be able to address challenges triggered by climate change, e.g. long dry periods in summer. "We have to raise our production capacity. We are also looking for new water sources and new technologies," says De Schepper.

Water supplies make up about half of the price hike. The other half is due to sewage treatment. However, De Schepper underlines that tap water remains relatively cheap. "We deliver drinking water to our customers. If you would drink 1.5 litres of tap water each day, this would only set you back about 4 euros in a whole year under the new rates."