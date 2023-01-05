Filip, King of Belgians, at former Pope Benedict’s funeral

Former Pope Benedict XVI is the former head of the world’s Roman Catholics.

Many politicians and royals from countries with Roman Catholic heritage had travelled to Rome in a personal capacity. The King of the Belgians was joined by the Italian, German, Polish, Portuguese and Hungarian presidents. In addition to King Filip and Queen Mathilde, the Spanish Queen Mum, Queen Sofia, also attended.

120 cardinals, 400 bishops and nearly 4,000 priests were present as well as the spiritual leader of Syrian Catholics and a representative of the Russian orthodox church.