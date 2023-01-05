Violent rape of 21-year-old student at ULB

The attack happened at the ULB’s La Plaine campus in Elsene (Brussels) shortly ahead of 9PM on 28 December.

Brussels prosecutors have confirmed an investigation is underway. Media reports say the student was walking on a path without public lighting when she was attacked and dragged to a dark spot. There the student was subjected to a lengthy attack. None of the ULB security officers noticed the attack, not even on CCTV.

The woman was able to make her way to her parents’ home where she collapsed. She was taken to the sexual violence care centre for treatment. The woman is said to be suffering from the serious physical and psychological ramifications from the attack.

The student’s family have voiced their dissatisfaction with the ULB’s security measures.