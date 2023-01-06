COVID-19 hospialisations down by a quarter

Between 1 and 6 January an average of 865 positive PCR test results for coronavirus were recorded each day.

This is a fall of 37% compared with the average for the previous week. However, it should be noted that at around 8,000 test/day the average number of PCR tests carried out this week was 25% lower than it was last week. Of those than underwent a PCR 12.8% tested positive for COVID-19.

The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus currently stands at 0.80. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 80 others.