COVID-19 hospialisations down by a quarter
The first figures on coronavirus to have been released by the public health science institute Sciensano since 23 December show that Belgium at least in over the Christmas peak in hospitalisations and positive PCR test results.
Between 1 and 6 January an average of 865 positive PCR test results for coronavirus were recorded each day.
This is a fall of 37% compared with the average for the previous week. However, it should be noted that at around 8,000 test/day the average number of PCR tests carried out this week was 25% lower than it was last week. Of those than underwent a PCR 12.8% tested positive for COVID-19.
The basic reproductive rate (R0) for coronavirus currently stands at 0.80. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 80 others.
Hospitalisations and deaths
Between 1 and 6 January an average of 96 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospital each day. This is 25% down on the daily number of admissions during the previous week. This figure only includes those admitted specifically for treatment on the ill-effects of COVID-19.
There are currently 1,506 patients with COVID-19 in the country’s hospitals. This figure that incudes all patients that have tested positive for COVID-19, also those initially admitted for treatment on other ailments, is 23% down on a week ago.
During the past week an average of 11 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 33,395 people with COVID-19 have died here.