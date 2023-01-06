Daily night train service to Vienna from December

The news comes just a week after it was announced that a night train service between Amsterdam, Brussels and Berlin is set to launch in May.

The extra services between Brussels and Vienna have been made possible as ÖBB has purchased new rolling stock for its night train services between Vienna and Italy. This means the rolling stock currently used on these routes can be redeployed to increase the number of services to and from Brussels.

Alexander Gomme of the pressure group Back on Track Belgium says that the announcement is good news as in the high season many people that wish to use the Vianna night train service find that the trains are fully booked. Back on Track Belgium campaigns for more night trains to destinations elsewhere in Europe to offer an alternative to air travel.