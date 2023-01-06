Electricity consumption in Belgium fell by 3.3% in 2022

The fall in the consumption of electricity was particularly marked during the fourth quarter of 2022. During October, November and December of last year the amount of electricity consumed was 8% down on the average for the last quarter of the past 5 years. In November 2022 we consumed 11.1% less electricity than we had on average during the previous 5 months of November.

Between 1 January and 30 September 2022 electricity consumption was down 2% on the average for the first 9 months of the previous 5 years. In addition to high energy prices the weather also had an influence on energy consumption.