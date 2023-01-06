Just 5% of our region’s cycle paths meet the Flemish Government's new norms

The Cycle Vademecum that is a series of quality norms for cycle paths in Flanders was revised halfway through last year. The norms for cycle paths in our region were tightened. The new norms stipulate that one-way cycle paths/cycle lanes should be at least 2 metres wide. Two-way cycle paths should be 3 metres wide). However, according to the figures obtained by the socialist member of the Flemish Parliament Annick Lambrecht just 5.4% of one-way cycle paths along main roads maintained by the Flemish regional authorities meet the width norm set out in the Cycle Vademecum. Two-way cycle paths fare better with 11.4% meeting the norm of 3 metres width.

Cycle lanes in Flemish Brabant fare the worst with just 2.8% meeting the norm laid out in the Cycle Vademecum. In East Flanders this is 3.4%, in Limburg 5% and 5.5% in West Flanders. In Antwerp Province 9.6% of cycle paths along side roads that are maintain by the regional authorities are at least 2 metres wide.

Ms Lambrecht told journalists that "This is disappointing. If you want people to cycle, you should ensure that there are sufficient wide cycle paths that meet the norms that have been set out. When you see that just 5% of cycle paths meet the norms then it is clear that the Flemish authorities need to do more. Just image what would happen if they said that only 5% of roads used by cars were safe”