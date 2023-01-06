Limburg Federal police chief slams politicians' attitude towards fiscal fraud

Kris Vandepaer is due to retire from his job as head of the Federal Judicial Police in Limburg Province in March. In an interview with VRT Radio 2 Limburg Mr Vandepaer says that he is shocked by the scale of the issue of fiscal fraud in the province.

“I take the view that given this, Belgium must be a very rich country as it can afford for hundreds of millions of euro to disappear from the state coffers every year through this form of fraud.”

"What disappoints me is the lukewarm political response when it comes to closing the holes in the system. It has been said for years that the tax authorities and the police should work together more closely. However, no significant progress has been made”.

There several forms of fraud in particular that have caught the attention of the Head of the Federal Judicial Police in Limburg. These include fraud relating to solar panels and disability benefit fraud. However, according to Mr Vandepaer these are overshadowed by the scale of fiscal fraud, particularly coorporate fiscal fraud, in Limburg Province.