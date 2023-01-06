Number of jobseekers in Flanders fell by 7.9% in 2022

Last year there 52% of jobseekers were male and 48% were female. Men have formed the majority of jobseekers in our region since 2009. Meanwhile, the number of older people seeking work has increased. In 2022 13% of jobseekers were over 60.

The number of jobseekers with university or college degrees has been increasing since 2009.

Statistiek Vlaanderen's figures differ slightly from VDAB’s as the Flemish Bureau of Statistics only counts jobseekers that live in the Flemish region, while some people that are registered with the VDAB live, for example, in the Brussels-Capital Region.