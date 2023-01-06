Port of Brussels should reopen to shipping on Friday afternoon

Last Friday the Buda Bridge was severely damaged when a ship tried to sail under it while it was not raised. Since then shipping to and from the Port of Brussels from the north has been suspended.

The Port of Brussels’ Director-General Gert Van der Eeken told VRT News that the damaged section of the bridge will be detached, removed and taken away sometime today.

"However, gusts of wind during the past few hours have meant that we have unfortunately suffered a few delays. The canal was to have reopened at around midday. However, I’m afraid that this will now be sometime this afternoon”.