Run on speed pedelecs in Flanders

During the past year no fewer than 17,592 new speed pedelecs were registered in Belgium. This is 42% more than was the case in 2021. Of the new speed pedelecs registered in Belgium last year 95% were registered Flanders.

This is not without reason as more and more employers, both in the private sector and in the public sector, are enabling their employees to lease speed pedelecs. Bike lease schemes have fiscal benefits for employers and employees alike.