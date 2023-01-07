Home News
VIDEO: Car crashes into pedestrians killing one

One person is dead and two others are injured after a car mounted the pavement along the Leuvensesteenweg in Muizen (Mechelen – Antwerp Province). 

Colin Clapson

Police are trying to establish what exactly happened and prosecutors have sent a traffic expert to the scene.  The accident occurred in the vicinity of Planckendael animal park.  The car hit a couple out dog walking: a woman was dead at the scene.  A second pedestrian was taken to hospital as was the driver.  The dog too was killed.

The car ended up against the front of a house.  The Leuvensesteenweg had to be closed for a while with traffic being diverted via the E19 Motorway.

