VIDEO: Car crashes into pedestrians killing one

Police are trying to establish what exactly happened and prosecutors have sent a traffic expert to the scene. The accident occurred in the vicinity of Planckendael animal park. The car hit a couple out dog walking: a woman was dead at the scene. A second pedestrian was taken to hospital as was the driver. The dog too was killed.

The car ended up against the front of a house. The Leuvensesteenweg had to be closed for a while with traffic being diverted via the E19 Motorway.