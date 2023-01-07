Evenepoel and Thiam are sports personalities of the year

After a splendid year favourite Evenepoel received the new title at the Sports Gala last night. During the past season he won the world championships, the Spanish Vuelta and Liège-Bastogne-Liège. He finished 400 points ahead of nearest rival Wout van Aert, a fellow cyclist. Skating champ Bart Swings was third.

Accepting the award in Antwerp 22-year-old Evenepoel said he had first experienced a year of recovery following his fall in Lombardy. That was then followed by a year of confirmation and victories.

He described his attitude as his greatest asset: “It’s never good enough. I never stop” he told the gala audience.

Heptathlete Nafi Thiam took the Sportswoman of the Year title for a fourth time equalling the performance of tennis star Justine Henin. The world and European multi-eventing champion finished ahead of road and track racing cyclist Lotte Kopecky and skater Loena Hendrickx.

Addressing the gala from South Africa where she is training Thiam said 2022 had been a marvellous year, but added many fresh challenges and goals still awaited her.