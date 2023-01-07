Flights between China and Brussels to double

Currently Hainan operates two return flights a week between the Chinese and Belgian capitals. The return flights include a stopover in Xi’an for compulsory Covid quarantining.

China is easing restrictions on 8 January. With busier travel expected four weekly return flights are being introduced and there is no need for quarantining in China. Flights depart Brussels on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

As Covid surges in the People’s Republic the authorities here plan checks of waste water from China flights in order to detect any possible new variants of COVID-19. Passengers also need to present a negative Covid test.

Tests on waste water from China flights start as early as Saturday. Sewage from Hainan flights will be collected separately. Saniport, the health ministry division that keeps checks on health risks linked to international travel, has commissioned analysis from a Leuven-based lab.

The Belgian public health ministry and Brussels Airport are finalising plans for the introduction of the Covid test requirement for passengers from China.