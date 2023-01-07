Girl missing from Anderlecht found dead in Liège Province

The 37-year-old man is thought to have committed suicide. The girl’s body was found on a woodland path in the area. It hasn’t yet been established how exactly she died, but she is believed to have been unlawfully killed. A post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday.



Police sources in Brussels say the girls were sisters and had been missing for two days. The older sister is thought to have been contacted by the man on social media with a suggestion they go shopping together. The dead girl is believed to have accepted this offer and to have joined the man with her younger sister.

The 37-year-old was earlier sentenced to 5 years in jail following a conviction for arson.

