Freeloader celebrates New Year’s in De Haan, leaves suddenly with countless unpaid bills

Police in De Haan are looking for a guy who spent the week eating and drinking in various establishments across the resort and its twin, Wenduine, while failing to pick up his bill. Two hotels are also left with unpaid bills.

Joeri Van Doninck runs a hotel in the resort of Wenduine (De Haan): He stayed here for a week and left without paying a bill of 910 euros”.

“He told us he was relaxing before starting a new job. He was a friendly guy, but it would have been friendlier if he had paid his bill. He didn’t seem to be hard up”.

“He celebrated New Year’s with us and even made friends, but all of a sudden, he was gone. We checked his room after he had left and found another unpaid hotel bill”.

“The guy knows how to do it. He’s been eating out in bistros and restaurants without picking up is tab. He even rented a flat” says Joeri.

Police are on the case, but Joeri is trying to be realistic and fears he will never see his cash.