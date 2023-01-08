VIDEO: Ice bears at Ostend: “Madness doesn’t hurt!”

Regulars, including people who claim to do this three times a week all year round, were joined by newbies for whom it was the first New Year’s Dip. Many had even failed to put in any training!

They were met by a 6 Beaufort south-westerly that required restrictions. Chief life guard Levi Meyer told VRT that bathers were only allowed into the sea knee-deep due to the treacherous south-westerly. A line of divers prevented bathers from going too far. After a good warm-up the bathers headed for the water. “Madness doesn’t hurt” one of the ice bears told VRT’s reporter.