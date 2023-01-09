2,000 extra places to be created in schools in Flemish Brabant municipalities close to Brussels

The investment is part of the Flemish Government’s School Building Master Plan 2.0. Mr Weyts told VRT News that “In future we are going to look at what is needed with regard to extra school places in Flanders and certainly in Flemish Brabant”.

The Flemish Education Minister added that “The Capacity Monitor shows us that a shortage of places is expected by the 2027-2028 school year and on the basis of this we are going to create 2,056 extra school places during the next 5 years in Flemish Brabant.

This will mainly be in the area closest to Brussels, for example in the Dilbeek area, but also in the Grimbergen, Halle and Vilvoorde areas. A total of 901 primary school and 1,155 secondary school places will be created. In order to do this, we will be investing almost 34 million euro during the next two years”.