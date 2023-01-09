Antwerp police distribute fridge magnets to residents of streets where explosions have taken place in recent years
The residents of a street in the Antwerp district of Berchem where several explosions have taken place in recent months have received a letter with a fridge magnet and a calling card from the Antwerp Local Police Service’s Victim Support Unit. In recent years the street has been the scene of several explosions. The same house has always been targeted. The fridge magnet that features the telephone number of the victim support unit is designed to enable anyone that needs to contact the unit in the event of further explosions.
The Antwerp Local Police Service’s Willem Migom told VRT News that "For several years now the Deken de Winterstraat in Berchem has been the scene of attacks directed towards one house. Each time this happens our Victim Support Unit puts leaflets through the doors of houses on the street with contact details and steps that residents can take follow this kind of attack".
"However, as the people there have already received a letter a couple of times they are now being sent a calling card and a fridge magnet from the police so they can put the number up on their fridge or a metal plate”.