Antwerp police distribute fridge magnets to residents of streets where explosions have taken place in recent years

The Antwerp Local Police Service’s Willem Migom told VRT News that "For several years now the Deken de Winterstraat in Berchem has been the scene of attacks directed towards one house. Each time this happens our Victim Support Unit puts leaflets through the doors of houses on the street with contact details and steps that residents can take follow this kind of attack".

"However, as the people there have already received a letter a couple of times they are now being sent a calling card and a fridge magnet from the police so they can put the number up on their fridge or a metal plate”.