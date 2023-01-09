Belgian ambassador able to visit Olivier Vandecasteele in Iranian jail

Four guards watched as the Belgian ambassador spoke with Mr Vandecasteele. Olivier Vandecasteele had been working for humanitarian organisations in Iran for more than six years. On 24 February 2022 he was detained by the Iranian authorities. It wasn’t until the beginning of this year that the Iranians said why he had been detained. They accuse the West Fleming of "espionage and threatening of national security".

The meeting between the Belgian ambassador and Mr Vandecasteele lasted between 15 and 30 minutes. The meeting was filmed. According to his family, Mr Vandecasteele appeared even thinner than he already was and he has deep bags under the eyes. He has spent more than 10 months in solitary confinement and reported is suffering from health issues particularly with relation to his teeth and his ears.

Olivier Vandecasteele told the ambassador that he had been forced to participate in what was he said was a show trial. At the show trial Olivier Vandecasteele was sentenced to 28 years in prison. He was unable to talk to his legal representatives.