Belgian ambassador able to visit Olivier Vandecasteele in Iranian jail
The Belgian ambassador to Iran has been able to visit a Belgian NGO employee that has been held in prison there for more than 10 months. Olivier Vandecasteele, who is from Oostduinkerke in West Flanders, is reported to be “even skinnier than he was and has deep bags under his eyes".
Four guards watched as the Belgian ambassador spoke with Mr Vandecasteele. Olivier Vandecasteele had been working for humanitarian organisations in Iran for more than six years. On 24 February 2022 he was detained by the Iranian authorities. It wasn’t until the beginning of this year that the Iranians said why he had been detained. They accuse the West Fleming of "espionage and threatening of national security".
The meeting between the Belgian ambassador and Mr Vandecasteele lasted between 15 and 30 minutes. The meeting was filmed. According to his family, Mr Vandecasteele appeared even thinner than he already was and he has deep bags under the eyes. He has spent more than 10 months in solitary confinement and reported is suffering from health issues particularly with relation to his teeth and his ears.
Olivier Vandecasteele told the ambassador that he had been forced to participate in what was he said was a show trial. At the show trial Olivier Vandecasteele was sentenced to 28 years in prison. He was unable to talk to his legal representatives.
"Deep Despair"
The United Nations has already recognised that the treatment given to Olivier Vandecatele in Iran is “inhumane”. The UN has asked Iran for clarification and is campaigning for his release. Meanwhile, a petition started by Olivier Vandecasteele’s family has collected 58,000 signatures, while 63,000 people have signed a petition started by Amnesty International.
Olivier Vandecasteele’s family speak of his deep despair when he heard that the prisoner exchange treaty with Iran has been suspended by the Constitutional Court. The Consitutional Court fears that the Iranian terrorist that would have been exchanged for Mr Vandecasteele will escape punishment in Iran. The Constitutional Court make a definitive ruling on the treaty by March.