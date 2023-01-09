Ghent University scientists receive grant for study into intestinal bacteria and Alzheimer

The research will focus on the vesicles that produce the bacteria. "Recently we learned that bacteria set certain vesicles free and these don’t remain in the intestines. They can spread throughout the body and possibly end up in the brain where they can have an adverse effect”, Professor Vandenbroucke told VRT News. She and her team will look at whether they can trace the vesicles in the blood of Alzheimer patients.

“That can help us find a biomarker for the disease. This is a very precise characteristic from which we can see very early on whether someone is suspectable to the disease”, Professor Vandenbroucke told VRT News.

At a later stage the research could find a way of removing the vesicles if there is a possibility that they could have a negative impact on the brain”.