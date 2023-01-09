Ghent University scientists receive grant for study into intestinal bacteria and Alzheimer
Two scientists from the University of Ghent have been given a 300,000-euro grant for a study into a possible link between bacteria in the intestines and Alzheimer. The two scientists work for the Flemish Institute for Biotechnology (VIB) and Ghent University (UGent). The grant has come from the Alzheimer Research Foundation that calls the research project “interesting and original” as it “can lead to new insights” into Alzheimer’s disease.
Professor Roosmarijn Vandenbroucke and Doctor Charysse Vandendriessche are researching a possible link between bacteria in the intestines and Alzheimer’s Disease.
They say that "It is known that there is a difference between the bacteria in the intestines of healthy people and people that have Alzheimer. It is not known whether these differences are caused by the disease. What will be looked into during our research is to what extent the bacteria play a role in the development of the disease”.
Vesicles
The research will focus on the vesicles that produce the bacteria. "Recently we learned that bacteria set certain vesicles free and these don’t remain in the intestines. They can spread throughout the body and possibly end up in the brain where they can have an adverse effect”, Professor Vandenbroucke told VRT News. She and her team will look at whether they can trace the vesicles in the blood of Alzheimer patients.
“That can help us find a biomarker for the disease. This is a very precise characteristic from which we can see very early on whether someone is suspectable to the disease”, Professor Vandenbroucke told VRT News.
At a later stage the research could find a way of removing the vesicles if there is a possibility that they could have a negative impact on the brain”.
"Interesting research project"
The Director of the Foundation for Alzheimer Research Joost Martens explains that the 300,000 euro in financial support isn’t going to just any old research project.
He told VRT News that "A project proposition that is filed is assessed by a scientific advisory council and at least 2 foreign evaluators. They determine whether the research project is interesting and original enough and here this as certainly the case".
"The link that they are trying to make between intestinal bacteria and Alzheimer can provide new insights”.
Professor Vandenbroucke says that she is pleased with the support for her and her team’s research project. "It will take a good few years yet before we have reached the point that we can develop a treatment. This is why the money from the Alzheimer Research Foundation is really needed”.