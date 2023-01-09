Young mother from West Flanders was among the victims of 2017 New York terror attack

When he carried out the attack Sayfullo Saipov was 29 years old and married with three children. Seven years earlier he had immigrated to the United States from Uzbekistan after he had been granted a green card.

Sayfullo Saipov was a accountant in Uzbekistan when he emigrated to the United States at the age of 22. After stays in Ohio and Florida, he ended up in Paterson, a town in the state of New Jersey. He initially worked as a lorry driver and later as a driver for the private hire taxi service Uber.

Due to his tendency to lose his temper he regularly lost his job. In 2015, two years before the attack, he was questioned by the FBI about his contacts with two suspected terrorists. However, case was started against him.

During his early years in the United States Sayfullo Saipov was not very religious. He regularly got involved in fights and quarrels. He was a young man with a short fuse. In the months leading up to the terror attack, Saipov spent a lot of time at his local mosque in New Jersey, a place of worship closely monitored by police.

He became radicalised without those close to him noticing anything. Nevertheless, he had been planning his attack for many months. He studied instructional videos from IS on how to carry out a terror attack using a vehicle.

Saipov had expected and hoped that there would be many more cyclists and pedestrians on the path at the time of his attack so that there would be more victims. After having been shot by police, he asked to hang the IS flag in his hospital room. He was elated and happy about what he had done and said that he had no regrets.

Since the attack bollards have been installed to prevent cars, vans and other motor vehicles from getting onto the cycle path on the West Side of New York.