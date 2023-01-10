VIDEO: All Antwerp without power
A major outage hit Antwerp around eleven this morning. There was no electricity in most of the city. Trams ground to a halt and traffic lights stopped working. A faulty cable at a substation took one of two transformers offline just at the time the other transformer was being serviced. Power could be restored to two-thirds of the city within the hour by rerouting power supplies. Shortly afterwards the transformer station was back online and all power was restored.