Home News
Loading video player ...

VIDEO: All Antwerp without power

A major outage hit Antwerp around eleven this morning.  There was no electricity in most of the city.  Trams ground to a halt and traffic lights stopped working.  A faulty cable at a substation took one of two transformers offline just at the time the other transformer was being serviced.  Power could be restored to two-thirds of the city within the hour by rerouting power supplies.  Shortly afterwards the transformer station was back online and all power was restored.

Colin Clapson

Top stories