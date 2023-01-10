Antwerp drug wars: 11-year-old girl dies in shooting

The incident happened in the Antwerp district of Merksem around 6:30 PM on Monday evening. “We received reports a garage door had come under fire” explains Antwerp police’s Willem Migom. “Police found bullet marks and cartridge cases”.

The garage door shielded a living space and not a garage. “There were people behind the door” explains Migom. “An 11-year-old child was seriously injured in the shooting. The child later died in hospital of her injuries”.

Mayor De Wever speaks of a microwave oven that exploded as a result of the shooting. A post-mortem will establish whether the child died as a result of a gunshot wound or not. Two other minors were less seriously hurt. The family is receiving support from victim support teams and liaison officers.

Detectives have launched an investigation with forensic scientists and weapons experts are also attending the scene.