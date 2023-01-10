Unique David Bowie Sixties interview rediscovered

The coincidence involves another VRT journalist: Ward Bogaert, who shares the same name as his predecessor but is totally unrelated. The original Ward Bogaert, who did the interview sadly died in 2016. Today’s Ward Bogaert wasn’t even aware of his existence, but when he noticed a website reporting that he, “Ward Bogaert”, had interviewed Bowie in 1969 – ten years before his birth – his curiosity was piqued.

Ward’s name appeared in a Twitter post belonging to an auction site. The site offered an audiotape for sale featuring a radio report entitled “Swinging London”. It was produced by the original Ward Bogaert working for VRT predecessor BRT. Ward had interviewed the 22-year-old Bowie at the BBC’s Broadcasting House on 11 October 1969.