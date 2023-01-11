Ryanair closes base at Brussels Airport

Ryanair motivates its decision by pointing to the airport’s 11% price hike in April.

The permanent closure of the Ryanair base means 59 jobs could be lost. Ryanair flights will continue to serve Brussels Airport from other hubs.

Ryanair will fly to twelve foreign destinations from Brussels Airport this summer: Barcelona, Mallorca, Berlin, Marrakesh, Dublin, Pisa, Girona, Oporto, Madrid, Rome, Malaga and Valencia. Alicante, Amman, Lisbon and Milan are being axed as destinations.

Flights from Charleroi remain unaffected. Ryanair will fly to 109 destinations from Charleroi next summer instead of 106 last summer.