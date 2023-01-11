Woman drives hand grenade to police station in her car

According to media outlet Bruzz it was on 5 January that the woman found the device among her husband’s belongings and took the decision to drive it to the police station

The army bomb squad then took possession of the device that was taken away for destruction during a controlled explosion.

As soon as the device was out of the area streets were reopened. The police have expressed joy at the woman’s decision to inform them of the device but urge the public at large not to proceed to attempt to transport similar devices on their own. That’s to avoid the risk of an uncontrolled explosion.